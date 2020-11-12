Dutch police arrest man over Saudi Arabia embassy shooting in The Hague
The shooting comes a day after after an attack on a WW1 event in Jeddah.
Dutch police arrested a man on Thursday after multiple shots were fired at the Saudi embassy in The Hague, causing damage but no injuries.
The incident comes a day after a bomb blast struck a World War I commemoration attended by foreign diplomats in the Saudi city of Jeddah.
The 40-year-old suspect was detained in Zoetermeer, 16 kilometres (10 miles) from the Hague, about eight hours after the shooting at 6am (9am UAE).
"Investigation led to the Zoetermeer suspect and the man was arrested in a house in Zoetermeer," The Hague police said in a statement.
"Police officers also confiscated a passenger car for further investigation. The suspect is detained and will be questioned."
Police found several bullet casings outside the embassy, they said.
Numerous bullet holes could still be seen in the windows, an AFP journalist said.
Police spokesman Steven van Santen told AFP a "forensic examination is underway" involving "traces on the bullet holes and the bullets."
The Saudi embassy confirmed none of its staff were hurt, and said it had urged Saudi citizens in the Netherlands to "exercise caution."
"Embassy security officers informed security authorities of the incident as soon as it occurred," the Saudi embassy said in an Arabic statement posted on Twitter.
The Saudi government "condemns this cowardly attack, and thanks the Dutch authorities for their prompt response."
The Dutch foreign ministry said it "takes this very seriously and is in close contact with the Saudi authorities."
On Wednesday, a bomb at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah hit an Armistice Day commemoration at which diplomats from France, Greece, Italy, Britain and the United States were in attendance.
At least two people were wounded.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday.
-
Europe
Dutch police arrest man over Saudi Arabia embassy ...
The shooting comes a day after after an attack on a WW1 event in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE added to UK's quarantine-free travel corridor ...
Those travelling to the UK from the UAE from Saturday will no longer... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Typhoon Vamco batters Philippines, causing major...
Authorities warned of landslides and potentially deadly storm surges... READ MORE
-
World
Saudi Arabia: Daesh claims responsibility for...
The explosion occurred during a World War One remembrance ceremony... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Dh5,000 fine for insulting someone over the phone in UAE
12 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews