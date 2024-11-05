Dutch, French authorities raid Netflix offices in tax probe

The Netflix logo seen on the Netflix, Inc. building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. AFP

French and Dutch authorities raided streaming giant Netflix's offices in Paris and Amsterdam on Tuesday as part of a tax fraud probe, a judicial source said.

The search of "various locations" in France by specialist financial investigators relates to suspicions of "covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work" and is part of a probe opened in November 2022, the source said.

Netflix's Amsterdam headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa was also targeted for a search by a team of officials from both France and the Netherlands.

"French and Dutch authorities have been cooperating on this criminal case for many months," the source said.

Netflix is under investigation in France for its tax filings for 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The company did not immediately respond on Tuesday to AFP's request for comment.

Netflix insisted last year that it complies with tax law in all countries where it operates, after the probes were revealed in a media report.

French outlet La Lettre A had reported that Netflix's French operation was structured until 2021 so that all subscribers signed up with a Dutch subsidiary -- thereby "minimising its tax bill".

That left it paying less than one million euros ($1.1 million at today's rates) in taxes to Paris across 2019 and 2020, when it had around seven million French subscribers.

Authorities are now trying to determine whether Netflix kept up illegal attempts to minimise its reported profits and thereby its tax bill, La Lettre A added.