Dubai-UK flight: Drunk man gets 18 months in jail for groping air hostess, threatening violence

The judge hearing the case said passengers were "captive to [his] unfortunate behaviour" and that they "could not simply walk away or go home"

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 10:14 AM

A passenger on a flight from Dubai to Manchester has been arrested for molesting cabin crew and behaving aggressively.

Mohammed Razaq boarded a connecting flight in Dubai last year. He then proceeded to drink at an "alarming rate", the prosecutor said during a hearing at the Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Three hours into the flight, the accused became aggressive towards others and quarrelled with cabin crew, refusing to wear a mask, a local media report says.

He then proceeded to punch a headrest "like a punch bag" which bent the headrest inwards. This caused £200-worth of damage.

After which he began punching his own hand and then the seat in front of his. His aggressive behaviour caused passengers and staff to worry about their safety. The plane had 500 others on board, including children.

During the eight-hour flight, the accused pinched the behind of a crew member. According to local media, she said the incident left her "terrified".

He also threatened crew members, telling one he would "bite her nose and ear off" and burn her like Guy Fawkes. While he said that he would knock another's head off.

Razaq then fished out an apple from another passenger's back and threatened to throw it at other passengers. Shortly after, the accused fell asleep in his seat.

According to a local news report, Razaq was charged with sexual assault; affray; criminal damage; and being drunk on board an aircraft. He admitted all charges at an earlier hearing.

Judge Nigel Bird issued a verdict on this case and made several strong statements, including saying that the passengers were "captive to [his] unfortunate behaviour" and that they "could not simply walk away or go home".

A local news report by Manchester Evening News quoted the judge saying the following:

"The decision was made to stop serving you and you became angry, shouting at passengers and caused fear and distress to those around you, including young children. You shouted obscenities at other passengers, refused to wear a mask and were confrontational when challenged.

"A passenger bravely intervened in an effort to calm you down, but you made further threats to the crew whose primary function was to keep you safe. You told one you'd burn her like Guy Fawkes and bite her ears and nose off. You goaded, grabbed, poked and manhandled another and equally made threats to knock his head off.

"Faced with your behaviour, the crew maintained their professionalism. When a member of air crew was passing, going about her duties, she bent down in your vicinity and you assaulted her by squeezing her buttocks."

"Other passengers witnessed that assault and felt embarrassed and humiliated by it. She felt disgusted, unsafe and used the word 'terrified'.

"It's important to remember these events took place on a plane. Those around you could not simply walk away or go home. They were captive to your unfortunate behaviour."

The accused was then sentenced to 18 months in prison and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

