Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor discusses India's role in peace for Kyiv with Ukrainian President's top aide

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. REUTERS FILE PHOTO

Published: Sun 11 Aug 2024, 3:10 PM

Deputy National Security Advisor to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pavan Kapoor, met Andriy Yermak, the head of the office for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed India's participation in restoring peace for Ukraine as the Moscow-Kyiv war continues.

Andriy Yermak expressed hope that PM Modi will contribute to these efforts.

"Met with the Deputy National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of @AmbKapoor. I emphasised the importance of restoring a just peace for Ukraine and for India's participation in this process. Expressed hope that Prime Minister @narendramodi will contribute to these efforts," the head of the office for the Ukrainian President, said in a post on X.

Further, Andriy Yermak highlighted the situation on the frontline and the shelling of civilian infrastructure.

"Andriy Yermak described the situation on the frontline and the shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular, the Russian attack on Kostyantynivka," the President of Ukraine's website said in a statement.

Recently on Saturday, a Russian missile struck a supermarket in the Ukrainian town of Kostiantynivka in the front-line Donetsk region, killing at least 14 people and injuring 43 others, Ukrainian officials said, reported Al Jazeera.

"Russian terrorists hit an ordinary supermarket and a post office. There are people under the rubble," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on X.

Yermak emphasised the importance of restoring just peace for Ukraine and India's participation in this process. "The Head of the Presidential Office emphasised the importance of restoring just peace for Ukraine and India's participation in this process. He expressed the hope that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would be able to join in this effort," the statement added. Recently, India participated in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country. PM Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine. The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official release.

PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying. The Prime Minister also reiterated that resolution to the conflict can't happen on the battlefield but only through dialogue.