Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany, police say

Authorities confirmed that a male suspect is in custody, while the motive behind the shooting is still unclear

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 3:58 PM UPDATED: Mon 29 Jun 2026, 4:20 PM
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 Five people are dead after a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, and a male suspect has been detained, police said on Monday.

The motive is currently unclear, they added.

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Local media reported that the incident had taken place in a youth centre in central Stade, a town of just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.

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Some reports referred to multiple suspects, but police did not immediately confirm this.

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