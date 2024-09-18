Deadly Portugal wildfires force new evacuations

Silhouettes of firefighters tackling a wildfire at Veiga village in Agueda, Aveiro, on Tuesday. AFP

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 3:05 PM

Deadly wildfires raging in Portugal have forced more people to evacuate their homes as crews battled dozens of blazes on Wednesday in the nation's north.

Stifling heat and strong winds have fanned a spate of forest fires across the north and centre of the country that have killed seven people since the weekend.

People stare at a wildfire in Agueda, Portugal, on Wednesday. REUTERS

Civil protection authorities listed 42 active fires on its website on Wednesday and said they had mobilised around 3,900 firefighters and over 1,000 vehicles.

In the Gondomar municipality, just outside Porto, authorities carried out more evacuations on Tuesday night.

Firefighters battling blazes in Arouca in the hard-hit Aveiro region told local media outlets the situation there was "uncontrollable".

Around 20,000 hectares of vegetation have burned in the region, south of Porto, since Monday, according to data from the European Forest Fire Information System (Effis).

A total of 15 separate fires have passed the 1,000-hectare threshold since the fires began over the weekend, Effis data also showed.