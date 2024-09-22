Danube water rises to decade- high levels in Hungary after Storm Boris

The Danube river near the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, as the river reached its peak, marking a 10-year high, after deadly Storm Boris lashed Europe. AFP

Floodwater reached the base and stairs of the parliament building in Budapest on Saturday as the river Danube reached its peak at 830 cm in the Hungarian capital. AFP

Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:06 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:15 PM

The Danube peaked at a 10-year high in a heavily fortified Budapest on Saturday with the water reaching the steps of parliament, after deadly Storm Boris lashed Europe.

Torrential rain and strong winds have led to widespread flooding in central and eastern Europe since last week, killing 24 people and devastating towns and villages.

As the swollen Danube waters have moved south, Hungarian emergency workers have lugged sandbags to fortify settlements, including Budapest, where the river has flooded the embankment up to the steps of parliament.

The water came close to 2013 record levels before it began to recede on Saturday.

"The last time it was this high I was only 10 or 11," Beata Hargitai, a 22-year-old student, told AFP in downtown Budapest near the flooded area.

"To move around in the capital is a bit more tricky but manageable. I am happy to see that things seem to go pretty well, in an orderly manner," she added.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has cancelled all his international travels this week and went to inspect Budapest's flood protection work on Saturday, said the focus was "on controlling the flood" with some "hard days" ahead to make sure dykes hold.