Danish PM attack suspect says doesn't recall hitting her

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
A Polish man accused of punching Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a Copenhagen court on Tuesday he doesn't recall hitting her because he was under the influence of alcohol.
The suspect, whom Danish authorities have ruled cannot be named in the media, risks prison time and deportation if convicted.
The 39-year-old, who entered the Copenhagen district court wearing a T-shirt and jeans, was immediately apprehended after the alleged assault on June 7 in a Copenhagen square.
He denies responsibility.
Speaking in court, the accused said he remembered coming face-to-face with the Prime Minister, whom he recognised but not putting his hand on her.
"I'm standing face to face with Mrs Prime Minister, (then) I can't remember anything else until I am arrested," he testified.
He said he believed the memory loss was the result of alcohol previously consumed starting to take effect and the surprise of suddenly coming face-to-face with the Prime Minister.
He also said that the day had been "a bad" one for him but did not provide details.
Frederiksen, 46, underwent a medical examination afterwards and was diagnosed with a "contusion on her right shoulder and a minor whiplash injury", her office said at the time.
Prosecutor Line Steffensen previously told media the suspect had been arrested on several occasions for shoplifting since moving to Denmark five years ago.
The man has been charged with violence against a public servant for having punched Frederiksen with a "closed fist on the right shoulder", according to the charge sheet.
He has also been charged with several counts of indecent exposure and fraud relating to other incidents.
After the accused, the court heard testimonies from two of Frederiksen's bodyguards and a friend she was on her way to meet for coffee.
One of the bodyguards said there were many people walking in the street when the man approached the prime minister.
"He says something incomprehensible to her. As he passes her, he gives her a hard punch with his fist on her shoulder," the bodyguard told the court.
After the incident, Frederiksen said she was "saddened and shaken" and did not take part in the final day of campaigning for the EU parliament elections in June.
Speaking a week after the attack, Frederiksen said she had sought professional help.
"I have gotten help for the first time in my life," she told Danish television TV2 at a political festival on Denmark's Bornholm island.
Frederiksen became Denmark's youngest-ever head of government when she was elected in 2019, aged 41. She won re-election in 2022.
Neither the prosecution nor defence will call Frederiksen as a witness during the trial.
"It's the prosecution authority's assessment that it is not necessary to call her as a witness," special prosecutor Anders Larsson explained.
"This is an expression of our belief that we can bring the case to a conviction without her giving a statement," the prosecutor added.
The attack was widely condemned by leading European politicians, including EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who called it a "despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe".
It followed a spate of assaults on European politicians from across the political spectrum ahead of the European Parliament elections in June.
On May 15, Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting.
Several politicians in Germany had been attacked at work or on the campaign trail.
str-jll/po/ach
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities
More than 750 million people worldwide suffer from hunger, reveals report
The embassy asked citizens to leave in 'compliance with the decision to ban travel to Lebanon'
He revealed that he followed numerology and astrology to decide his lucky numbers and digit patterns for tickets
The US embassy in Lebanon also urged citizens to leave 'on any ticket available'