Cyprus 'ready to help' UK police on far-right agitator

A person throws a beer keg at a police car in Bristol, southern England, during the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration held last week in reaction to the fatal stabbings in Southport on July 29. AFP

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:34 PM

Cyprus police said on Wednesday they were ready to assist their British counterparts in taking action against far-right leader Tommy Robinson, allegedly instigating anti-migrant violence from a sun lounger on the island.

"We are in contact with the British police, and if they need our assistance, we are ready to help," a Cyprus police spokesperson said as thousands of UK riot police stood ready to deal with more potential outbreaks of violence.

According to British media, the former leader of the English Defence League, appears to be evading a court hearing in Britain while holidaying in Cyprus.

He was filmed by AFPTV this week relaxing by a swimming pool at a five-star hotel in the resort town of Ayia Napa.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is alleged to have orchestrated attacks targeting migrants in Britain through social media posts.

Cyprus police told AFP they believed Robinson was still on the island, and they have informed British authorities they are keeping an eye on him.

"He is still in Cyprus as far as we know," the spokesperson said.

Robinson retorted that he was no longer on the island in a post on X. "Lucky I'm not in Cyprus then ain't it," he wrote.