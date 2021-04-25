Covid: Police arrest man for assault after he infects 22 people

The 40-year-old had also pulled his mask down at work on several occasions to cough at his colleagues and told them he was going to infect them with the virus.

A man has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of assault after allegedly spreading Covid to 22 people.

According to the BBC, the 40-year-old continued to go to work and the gym in the Majorca region, despite having a 40-degree fever and a cough. He also pulled his mask down at work several times to cough at his colleagues and say: "I'm going to infect you all with coronavirus."

Five colleagues and three people from his gym later tested positive.

Spanish police said in a statement on Saturday that the man had refused to stay at his home in Manacor despite exhibiting symptoms for several days.

He went to work and the gym after taking a PCR test one evening while awaiting its results. His colleagues had allegedly told him to go back home, but the man refused.

Colleagues were “alarmed” when he tested positive, but none have fallen seriously ill.

Police have been investigating the allegations since late January.