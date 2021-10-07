Covid-19: UK removes 47 countries from red list
Only seven nations remain under the restrictions
The UK government on Thursday announced a dramatic reduction to its coronavirus travel “red list”, scrapping bans on foreigners travelling to England from 47 countries.
Under the new rules that come into effect from 0300 GMT on Monday October 11, only seven countries — Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela — will remain under the restrictions.
Removal from the “red list” for the 47 countries and territories, including Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, means passengers will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the move was possible because of “the increased vaccination efforts around the globe”.
The government also announced it was extending inbound vaccinated arrivals to a further 37 countries and territories including India and Turkey.
The new rules mean fully vaccinated individuals entering England from the 37 locations will be exempt from quarantine, a pre-departure test and a day-eight post-arrival test.
British and Irish nationals and those living in the UK are allowed to travel from red list countries, but must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.
The UK government in London sets health and transport policy for England only. The devolved parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set the Covid travel policies for their regions.
They have largely followed previous rule changes for England.
