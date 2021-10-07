Covid-19: Italy eases restrictions on leisure activities
Cinemas, theatres, concert venues return to 100 per cent capacity
Italy increased the maximum attendance capacity allowed at cultural and sporting venues on Thursday, continuing its progressive easing of Covid-19 curbs for those who can show documents of immunity from the disease.
As of October 11, cinemas, theatres and concert venues will be able to fill all their seats, scrapping the current limit of 50%, the government said, following advice from its panel of public health advisors.
“Finally all cultural events are coming back to life,” Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Twitter.
The maximum capacity of sports stadiums will be raised to 60 per cent from 35 per cent for indoor venues and to 75 per cent from 50 per cent outdoors.
Limits will be slightly stricter on discotheques and nightclubs, at 50 per cent indoors and 70 per cent outdoors.
There will be no restrictions on museums, where only social distancing rules will remain in place.
However, only those carrying the so-called Green Pass — a certificate that shows if someone has received at least one jab, has tested negative, or recently recovered from coronavirus — will be allowed entry, and masks will remain obligatory.
Since its outbreak emerged in February last year, Italy has seen more than 131,000 Covid-related deaths, second highest tally in Europe after Britain.
However, infections, hospitalisations, and fatalities have eased in recent months as the vaccination campaign proceeded.
Around 75 per cent of its 60-million-strong population have had at least one Covid-19 shot and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated, figures broadly in line with other large European Union countries.
