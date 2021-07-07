Covid-19: England to scrap self-isolation for vaccinated, children after close contact

The rule will come into effect from August 16.

Fully-vaccinated people and children will no longer have to self-isolate after a close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19 after August 16 in England unless they also test positive, health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

“From the 16th of August ... anyone who’s a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate if they have been fully vaccinated,” Javid told parliament, adding that people who had their second shot around that date would have to wait two weeks.

“In line with the approach for adults, anyone under the age of 18 who is a close contact of a positive case will no longer have to self-isolate.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Monday to end social and economic Covid-19 restrictions in England in two weeks’ time, a test of whether a rapid vaccine rollout offers enough protection from the highly contagious Delta variant.

Johnson confirmed the government aimed to end restrictive measures on July 19, with a final decision to be taken next week. He said the step would eliminate formal limits on social contact, the instruction to work from home, and mandates to wear face masks.