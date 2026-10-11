11 killed, 27 injured as coach crashes into truck in Turkey, authorities say

The coach crashed near the entry to a motorway between the city of Bursa and the seaside city of Izmir, the governor's office of the local Manisa district said on X

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 11 Oct 2026, 5:34 PM
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Eleven people were killed and 27 hurt in western Turkey on Sunday when a coach turned over after colliding with a truck, authorities said.

The coach crashed near the entry to a motorway between the city of Bursa and the seaside city of Izmir, the governor's office of the local Manisa district said on X, stating the toll.

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Emergency services rushed to the scene, Turkey's Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said on X. "We are closely following the situation, in coordination with all the institutions concerned," he said.

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A photograph published by the news agency DHA showed the coach lying across safety barriers with its windscreen smashed.

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