Climate activist Greta Thunberg detained in Germany amid protests

By Reuters Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 9:06 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 9:27 PM

Greta Thunberg was among climate activists detained during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath on Tuesday, according to police.

Thunberg was detained while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 kilometres (5.6 miles) from Luetzerath.

Thunberg, who joined the protesters on Friday, was seen sitting alone in a large police bus after having been detained, a Reuters witness said.

