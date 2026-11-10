UK children's author David Walliams accused of grooming teens, sexual assault

UK media on Tuesday published allegations that British comedian and children's author David Walliams groomed teenagers as young as 15 for sex and sexually harassed female colleagues.

The claims, published by The Guardian newspaper and ITV news channel, came after a joint investigation about allegations by multiple women dating as far back as 2003.

Walliams, who lost a High Court battle against being identified in the UK media and did not appeal, denied targeting teenagers and using his fame to manipulate them to have sex, his lawyers told media. His lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from AFP.

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The Guardian published a letter Tuesday from Walliams, saying he "behaved thoughtlessly" in casual relationships. But he said: "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law".

Now 55, Walliams starred in the "Little Britain" sketch show in the early 2000s and was a judge on "Britain's Got Talent".

He also penned books such as "Mr Stink", "Gangsta Granny" and "The Boy in the Dress", with his work translated into more than 50 languages and reportedly selling 50 million copies.

When seeking to block the publication of the reports, Walliams' legal team argued he was "highly likely" to die by suicide if they were published. The High Court heard he made two suicide attempts this year and was detained in a secure hospital last month.

Almost all the women making claims were identified only by first names, some changed at their request. One woman, named as Jade, said Walliams contacted her in 2007 via her social media page showing her age as 15.

Then aged 36, he invited her to his house, she said, alleging "a sexual assault" and "grooming". It is illegal in Britain for someone aged over 18 to intentionally communicate with a child under 16 for a sexual purpose.

Walliams' lawyers said he never engaged in grooming young women and denied sexual contact with Jade.

Another woman, named as Alex, told The Guardian Walliams first met her when she was a 15-year-old aspiring comedy writer and he was 32.

He phoned her and gave her tickets to shows. They had sex for the first time at his home when she was 17 and he was 34, she said. She said this was consensual but Walliams was "pushy" and treated her "like a prostitute".

"I think I was groomed, 100 per cent. We met when I was 15 and he was promising to help me ... He used that power," she said.

Walliams' lawyers told The Guardian he believed she was 18 and that she had got back into contact with him.

His publisher, HarperCollins, dropped him last year after he faced accusations of harassing female staff, which he denied, and he has not posted on social media since.