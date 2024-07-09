Charity group warns about Mediterranean migrant 'emergency'

The rescue vessel Sea-Eye 4 arrives in the port of Pozzallo, southern Sicily. AFP File Photo

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 6:22 PM

German charity Sea-Eye on Tuesday said it had come to the rescue of migrant boats five times in 24 hours, which showed "the state of emergency" in the Mediterranean.

Sea-Eye said it was alerted by the Alarm Phone migrant hotline but did not say whether it had permission from Italian authorities to carry out the rescues, without which it risks having its ship seized.

"Five rescues in 24 hours. That shows the state of emergency in the Mediterranean at the moment, and how important it is that we are there to save lives," the charity said in a statement.

The Sea-Eye 4 responded to the distress calls along with two other rescue charity ships between Sunday and Monday, rescuing some 230 people, including a mother and her baby, it said.

The Sea-Eye 4 rescue ship transporting migrants rescued in the Mediterranean sea arrives to disembark them in the port of Trapani, Sicily. AFP File Photo

After transferring some to an Italian coast guard vessel, on Tuesday it was transporting around 170 people to the assigned port in Genoa, in northern Italy, which it said was a six-day round trip.

Since coming to power in October 2022, far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition has sought to stem the arrival of migrant boats into Italy from North Africa.

It accuses the rescue ships of being a "pull factor" -- although in reality the vast majority of migrants who arrive in Italy are picked up by the coastguard.

"By sending civilian rescue ships to distant ports... we are losing valuable time in the search and rescue zone, during which we cannot help people in need," said Sea-Eye chairman Gorden Isler.