Central Europe flood deaths rise as citizens race to build defences

Soldiers secure buildings and streets against flooding of the Bystrzyca river with sandbags in Wroclaw, Poland, on Wednesday. REUTERS

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 5:58 PM

Volunteers and emergency personnel raced to secure river banks and buildings in Poland and Hungary on Tuesday as flood waters that have wreaked havoc across central Europe began to rise in new areas and the Czech Republic reported another death.

The worst floods to hit central Europe in at least two decades have left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris in towns, destroying bridges, submerging cars and leaving authorities and householders with a bill for damages that will run into billions of dollars.

Authorities in the Czech Republic announced the death of a fourth person in that country on Wednesday, bringing the death toll across the region to at least 23. Seven people have been killed in Romania, seven in Poland, and five in Austria.

Czech media reported the latest victim was a 70-year-old woman from a village near Jesenik who was found 20 metres from her house. She had been evacuated on Saturday but left the evacuation centre on Sunday to return home, Czech TV said.

In the Czech Republic, water levels were mostly receding, but rivers were still peaking in some parts of southern Bohemia.

In Poland's third-largest city Wroclaw, lines of people passed sandbags to fortify river banks and to protect buildings, while further south soldiers built walls of sandbags on the banks of the Oder.

Authorities expect waters to peak in Wroclaw on Thursday.

"We are concentrating on keeping the Oder within its banks," said Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak. "We have a very difficult dozen or so hours ahead of us."

The Polish defence ministry said more than 14,000 soldiers had been deployed to flood-hit regions, with the armed forces using helicopters to evacuate people and strengthen flood defences, while drones monitored the situation from above.

At a water level measurement station near Wroclaw, the Oder had already significantly exceeded the alarm level.

Flood affected residents being evacuated from an area flooded by the Nysa Klodzka river, following heavy rainfall, in Lewin Brzeski, Poland, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Albert Wrotnowski, 29, an artist living nearby, was securing the riverbank with sandbags.

"The mood is positive," he told Reuters. "I think people have such faith and hope, and you can see it."

Pope Francis talked about the "tragic hardships" caused by the floods during his weekly general audience in St Peter's Square.

"I assure everyone of my closeness, praying especially for those who have lost their lives and their families."

In Hungary, authorities opened a dam in the country's northwest to channel water from the Leitha river into an emergency reservoir in a bid to protect the city of Mosonmagyarovar.

The water was allowed to flow onto agricultural land.

In the capital Budapest, the Danube is still expected to peak around or slightly above 8.5 metres, likely on Friday or Saturday.