Caught on camera: Police arrest man for sexually assaulting reporter on live TV

The clip of the man touching the journalist inappropriately has gone viral on social media, evoking outrage from across the globe

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 14 Sep 2023, 3:09 PM

We have often seen TV reporters interrupted by passersby while reporting live from a location. In most cases, it's either a friendly banter or a funny intervention before everyone goes about their usual day. However, that wasn't the case recently when Spanish journalist Isa Balado was reporting a robbery in Madrid.

A video in which a man, coming from behind the reporter, touched her inappropriately while she was live, has gone viral on social media, evoking outrage from across the globe.

The man has since been arrested by Spanish Police for the alleged sexual assault, reported news agency Reuters.

In the video, the man approached the reporter, inappropriately touched her and asked the channel she worked for. Isa Balado, taken aback, moved away, pushed the man. At this point, show host Nacho Abad stepped in from the studio and asked Balado if she had been touched on her bottom by the man.

When the reporter answered affirmative, Abad insisted she bring the "idiot" back on camera. Balado confronted the man for his obnoxious behaviour and said he could have asked the channel she worked for without touching her. "I'm doing a live show, and I'm working," she said.

Despite being caught on camera, the man dismissed touching the reporter inappropriately, and rubbed her hair before walking away.

A Sky News report also said the man approached Balado again and said he had heard her "accusations" and wanted her to "tell the truth".

Later, in a post on X, the Spanish police said they had arrested the man. "Arrested for sexually assaulting a reporter while she was doing a live television show," read the post, originally written in Spanish.

In the clip posted by the police, two officers took away the man in handcuffs.

The channel, too, reacted to the unfortunate incident, in a statement, saying it "rejects any form of harassment or aggression". The channel extended support to the reporter "after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered".

