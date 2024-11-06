Captured 717 Russian troops in Kursk, claims Ukraine

A view of a damaged multi-storey apartment block following, what local authorities called, a Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod, Russia, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Ukrainian forces have captured more than 700 Russian soldiers since they launched a suprise offensive into Moscow's border region of Kursk in August, Kyiv said on Wednesday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said one of the objectives of the shock, cross-border attack was to replenish Ukraine's stocks of war prisoners, to exchange for captured Ukrainian troops.

Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, wrote in a social media post that his troops had captured 717 Russian troops in all.