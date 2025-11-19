  • search in Khaleej Times
Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on November 26 due to strike

Cancellations of some arriving flights on the same day are also possible, the airport added in a statement

Published: Wed 19 Nov 2025, 7:37 PM

Brussels Airport said on Wednesday all flight departures scheduled for November 26 have been cancelled because part of its security and handling staff will be participating in a nationwide strike.

Cancellations of some arriving flights on the same day are also possible and public transportation to and from the airport may also be disrupted because of the strike, the airport added in a statement.

