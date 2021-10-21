Europe
British police charge 25-year-old man with murder of lawmaker David Amess

Reuters/London
Filed on October 21, 2021
Residents build a temporary memorial of David Amess of the Houses of Parliament in London. – Reuters

Ali Harbi Ali has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts.

British prosecutors said on Thursday they had authorised police to charge Ali Harbi Ali, 25, with murder of lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death on Friday at a meeting in his constituency.

“We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations,” Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division.

“He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.”




