British defence minister John Healey resigns over military spending

Britain's defence and finance ministries have been locked in talks for months over how to meet rising demands to expand military spending

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 3:37 PM UPDATED: Thu 11 Jun 2026, 4:18 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

British defence minister John Healey quit on Thursday in a dispute over military spending, accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmerof failing to commit the government resources that are needed to defend the country.

Britain's defence and finance ministries have been locked in talks for months over how to meet rising demands to expand military spending, delaying Britain's Defence Investment Plan since last year.

Recommended For You

Jordan shoots down 5 missiles launched from Iran; no injuries reported

Jordan shoots down 5 missiles launched from Iran; no injuries reported

Iran must 'pay price', has taken too long to negotiate deal, says Trump

Iran must 'pay price', has taken too long to negotiate deal, says Trump

Jordan shoots down 5 missiles launched from Iran; no injuries reported

Jordan shoots down 5 missiles launched from Iran; no injuries reported

US is going to hit Iran hard again today, says Trump

US is going to hit Iran hard again today, says Trump

Iran says 2 ships hit in Hormuz, US Fifth fleet targeted in Bahrain

Iran says 2 ships hit in Hormuz, US Fifth fleet targeted in Bahrain

 

"You have been unable, and the Treasury has been unwilling, to commit the resources that the nation needs to defend the country at this time of rising threats," Healey said in his letter to Starmer.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The delay has infuriated Britain's defence industry which says it cannot invest in long-term programmes for the country's security at a time of huge geopolitical volatility and as the United States pivots away from protecting Europe.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Jordan shoots down 5 missiles launched from Iran; no injuries reported

2

Child injured, vehicles and buildings damaged in Bahrain after Iranian attack: Ministry

3

UAE billionaire Shamsheer Vayalil announces Dh1 million in support for Emirates Road crash victims

4

Kuwait, Jordan deal with Iranian attacks after US launches fresh strikes

5

Qatar-born residents, children of Qatari mothers can now apply for National Service