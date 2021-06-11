Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts G7 leaders

AP/Falmouth, England
Filed on June 11, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles attend a reception on the sidelines of the G7 summit, at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Britain, on Friday.

(Reuters)

Britain’s royals mingled with some of the world’s most powerful politicians at the reception


Queen Elizabeth II has hosted the Group of Seven leaders at an evening reception where Britain’s royals mingled with some of the world’s most powerful politicians.

The event, which was closed to most media, saw royals, world leaders and their spouses enjoying drinks at Cornwall’s Eden Project, an attraction that features the world’s largest indoor rainforest within giant domes.

Three generations of the monarchy attended the event, held on the first evening of a three-day summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were joined by Prince William and his wife Kate, who were taking part in G-7 events for the first time.

The leaders and their partners, including U.S. President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, will have a dinner of roasted turbot, Cornish new potatoes and greens with wild garlic pesto cooked by a local chef.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210611&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619806&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 