Britain’s Queen Elizabeth hosts G7 leaders
Britain’s royals mingled with some of the world’s most powerful politicians at the reception
Queen Elizabeth II has hosted the Group of Seven leaders at an evening reception where Britain’s royals mingled with some of the world’s most powerful politicians.
The event, which was closed to most media, saw royals, world leaders and their spouses enjoying drinks at Cornwall’s Eden Project, an attraction that features the world’s largest indoor rainforest within giant domes.
Three generations of the monarchy attended the event, held on the first evening of a three-day summit in Cornwall, southwest England. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were joined by Prince William and his wife Kate, who were taking part in G-7 events for the first time.
The leaders and their partners, including U.S. President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, will have a dinner of roasted turbot, Cornish new potatoes and greens with wild garlic pesto cooked by a local chef.
