Britain's Prince Andrew gives up royal title, denies accusations in Epstein case

'As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,' he said

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 10:45 PM

Britain's Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, Andrew said, "The continued accusations about me" distract from the work of his elder brother King Charles and the wider work of the British royal family.

"I will therefore no longer use the title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said in a statement.

