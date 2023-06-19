Britain's M&S lowers or freezes price of more than 200 food products

Army and police units were in 'hot pursuit' of the attackers
Britain's Marks & Spencer on Monday became the latest supermarket to cut food prices, adding to signs that a surge in inflation is set to abate.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key pledge to halve inflation in 2023 has been undermined by persistently high food inflation, which was running at over 19 per cent in April, according to the most recent official data, and 17.2% in May, according to industry data.
Any signs that it could abate or even reverse in the coming months are being closely watched by the Bank of England, lawmakers and consumers ground down by a cost of living crisis into its second year.
M&S said it has cut the price of 70 staple products, such as beef mince, Greek style yoghurt, salmon fillets, chickpeas and tortilla wraps, by between 3 per cent and 25 per cent.
The group is also locking the prices of 150 products until the autumn, including pork sausages, Cheddar cheese and coleslaw.
