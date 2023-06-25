Britain's Duchess of York had surgery for breast cancer

Prigozhin and his fighters vacate Russia's military headquarters in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don
Britain's Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a successful operation, British media reported on Sunday.
Ferguson, 63, who was married to Prince Andrew, was given the diagnosis at a routine mammogram screening and underwent successful surgery, her spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.
"She was advised she needed to undergo surgery which has taken place successfully," the spokesman said.
"The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good."
Tourists and Muscovites stroll freely in the city centre even as authorities tighten security
Belarusian President says Wagner chief agreed to de-escalate the situation during a phone call
France, UK issue travel advice for citizens; former Russian president says the country won't let the mutiny to turn into a global crisis
Moscow mayor declares Monday holiday, urges people to stay indoors
He also wrote an email to Rush, OceanGate CEO, informing him of the possible dangers
US, European Union and others closely monitor the situation as Wagner rebels march towards Moscow
During the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian prime minister since 1997, he will hold talks with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi