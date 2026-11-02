Britain to make some migrants wait 10 years to settle, eases rules for carers

Britain unveiled sweeping reforms to its immigration system on Monday, requiring some migrants to wait 10 years or more before they can settle, while granting concessions to some care workers to defuse a political row.

The reforms are the government's latest attempt to toughen the rules after the number of arrivals surged following Britain's departure from the European Union, with post-Brexit immigration policies leading to an influx of healthcare workers and students from around the world.

But government efforts to toughen the rules sparked a backlash from unions and parts of the governing Labour Party, leading interior minister Shabana Mahmood to soften the standard qualifying period for those working in the health and care sector from 10 to 5 years.

While high earners will be granted the right to settle in three years, the toughest restrictions were reserved for those who arrive by small boats across the channel.

"Those who contribute most will settle fastest," Mahmood said. "Those who don't play by the rules will be refused or wait longer."

Government offers concessions after backlash

Previously legal migrants had to wait for five years before they could be granted indefinite leave to remain, which allows people to live and work in Britain permanently, and be entitled to some welfare benefits.

But the government had argued that changes were needed because around 350,000 lower-skilled workers and their dependants who arrived after Brexit were expected to become eligible for settlement in the coming years.

Under the new rules, most people will now have to wait 10 years before they can apply to settle permanently in Britain.

However workers in the care sector will still be able to apply after five years, if they meet certain criteria such as having a high standard of English, no criminal record and a record of paying national insurance.

Those who earn more than £125,000 or those with certain visas will be able to settle in three years. Anyone arriving illegally via a small boat will have to wait up to 30 years.

The changes come in response to voter demands for lower immigration and after Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK partyled the argument for stricter migration controls.

They are also designed to ward off a rebellion from Labour lawmakers.