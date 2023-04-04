Britain blocks UN webcast of Russian meeting on Ukraine

When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
Britain has blocked the UN webcast of an informal Security Council meeting on Wednesday after Russia signalled its commissioner for children’s rights — who the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges — would speak, diplomats said.
Russia has told council members in a note, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, that the discussion about Ukraine will focus on “evacuating children from conflict zone” and signalled that the commissioner, Maria Lvova-Belova, will address the meeting.
Such meetings are held at UN headquarters, but not in the Security Council chamber, and briefings can be done virtually. All 15 council members have to agree to allow it to be webcast by the United Nations.
Britain blocked the webcast because Russia would not confirm who would brief, diplomats said on Tuesday. Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy confirmed Britain’s move on Twitter.
“Russia will from now on block UN webcasts of all similar meetings citing ‘UK censorship clause’,” Polyanskiy wrote.
Russia has not yet confirmed who will speak at the briefing.
The International Criminal Court (ICC) last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Moscow has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters last month that the informal meeting of Security Council members to be held on Wednesday had been planned long before the ICC announcement and it was not intended to be a rebuttal of the charges against Putin and Lvova-Belova.
Diplomats have said it is rare for a UN webcast to be blocked. However, last month China blocked the UN webcast of a US-convened informal Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea.
When the Federal Reserve uses interest rate hikes as a blunt tool, workers are the inevitable casualty
Ukrainian president to hold talks with political leaders on security issues, regional politics, economic cooperation and historical matters lingering between the neighbours as well as the transit of Ukrainian produce through Poland
No tsunami warning has been issued after the quake
The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.71 miles)
If Tatarsky was deliberately targeted, it would be the second assassination on Russian soil of a high-profile figure associated with the war in Ukraine
People should prepare for the transition as physical SIM cards will become a thing of the past soon
Sam Altman is an enigmatic personality who is out to capture the world
Police found the bodies of five adults and one infant in the marshland