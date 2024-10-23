Wed, Oct 23, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

BRICS summit declaration: Kyiv says members have no unified position on war in Ukraine

Moscow's attempts to impose an idea of an alleged alternative position of the so-called Global South have failed again, says Ukrainian foreign ministry statement

Published: Wed 23 Oct 2024, 6:53 PM

Updated: Wed 23 Oct 2024, 6:57 PM

Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish the fire in a house following an air attack in a village outside Kostyantynivka, in the eastern Donetsk region, last week, amid the Russian attack on Ukraine. AFP

Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Wednesday the BRICS summit declaration demonstrated that the organisation had no unified position on the war in Ukraine.

"Moscow's attempts to impose an idea of an alleged alternative position of the so-called Global South regarding Russian aggression against Ukraine have failed again," the ministry said in a statement.


"The declaration demonstrated that the BRICS as an association does not have a joint position on Russian aggression against Ukraine," it added.



