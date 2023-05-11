Blast at apartment building leaves 10 firefighters, 2 German police officers injured

They were called to aid a helpless person, and when they arrived, there was an explosion at the door to the apartment

Photo for illustrative purposes

Thu 11 May 2023

Multiple police officers and firefighters were injured in an explosion at an apartment building in the western German town of Ratingen on Thursday, said police.

Police and firefighters were called to aid a helpless person, and when they arrived, there was an explosion at the door to the apartment, said a police spokesperson.

It was unclear what led to the explosion, said police.

Broadcaster ZDF reported that 10 firefighters and 2 police officers had been injured, and security sources could not rule out a targeted attack.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is expected to give a statement on the incident this afternoon, ZDF reported.

