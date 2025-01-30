Bereaved & threatened, priest exposes Italy's toxic mafia

Burnt tires, plastic and toxic waste are left scattered on the sides of a secondary road used by agricultural vehicles in the Pantano, in the so-called "Terra dei Fuochi" (Land of Fires) area, near Acerra on Tuesday. AFP

Father Maurizio Patriciello lost four relatives to cancers he blames on toxic waste dumps operated by the mafia in southern Italy, but despite death threats he has never stopped campaigning for justice.

As the parish priest of Caivano, near Naples, the 69-year-old has been at the forefront of community efforts to expose and remedy the illegal disposal of industrial waste by the notorious Camorra in a region now known as the "Land of Fires".

The European Court of Human Rights is set to rule Thursday on claims the Italian state failed to protect residents, whose cancer rates are higher than normal.

"There were fires all the time, day and night, the smoke reached the church, and the smell of burning. It was impossible to survive, it was impossible to breathe," Patriciello told AFP.

"I realised that the funerals I presided over, including of young people or children, of teenagers, were always the result of tumours, leukaemia. And I began to ask myself, what is happening?"

With local authorities, "we began to take an interest in this problem, understanding that the great drama was not urban waste... it was industrial, toxic waste".

They brought together cancer specialists, lawyers and other politicians, and he began to write about what was happening.

The problem became a national scandal in 2013, sparking huge protests in and around Naples.

Since then, Patriciello says, "some things have changed".

"In 2015, a law against environmental crimes was passed... it could have been broader, but the fact is that now if a policeman finds someone polluting our land, he can arrest him. Before, no, so it's a great success," he said.

That year also saw the publication of Pope Francis's encyclical "Laudato si", which laid out the Vatican's case for defending the environment -- inspired, according to Patriciello, by a helicopter flight the pontiff took over the expansive ravaged area.

Then in 2021, "the National Health Institute for the first time had the courage to say what we have already said and denounced on several occasions, the correlation between the polluted environment and health".

According to court documents, the affected area is home to 2.9 million people.

The European Court is due to rule on a case brought by 41 residents of the Campania region, alleging that the Italian state knew about the problem but did not inform citizens.

"We are waiting for justice to be done for these poor people, because you cannot imagine how many people we have had to accompany to the cemetery," Patriciello said.

"Over the years, I have lost two brothers, my sister-in-law and my nephew, and one my nieces is currently battling cancer. All of us have been truly decimated, our families have been decimated by cancer."

But he said the campaign was not just for the families in Italy.