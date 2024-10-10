Thu, Oct 10, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 7, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

'No hurricane on the way': BBC says sorry after Weather app wrongly shows 18,995mph wind speeds in Britain

"Go home BBC weather app, you're drunk. It's about 37mph," mocks one X user

Published: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 6:27 PM

Updated: Thu 10 Oct 2024, 7:10 PM

  • By
  • Reuters

Top Stories

'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status

UAE's cyber authority warns Samsung users of 28 'high-risk' vulnerabilities

Dubai to add over 100,000 new apartments, villas, easing pressure on rental prices

The BBC Weather App shows winds at 13508mph in London, Britain. in this screengrab taken on October 10, 2024. — Reuters

The BBC Weather App shows winds at 13508mph in London, Britain. in this screengrab taken on October 10, 2024. — Reuters

Britons woke up to alarming news on Thursday, with the widely used BBC Weather app forecasting winds 150 times stronger than Hurricane Milton, due to a data malfunction.

With television news channels showing Milton smashing into Florida in the United States, the unprecedented winds forecast on the BBC Weather app prompted many people to turn to social media for an explanation.


Recommended For You

India: Ratan Tata, industry legend and national icon, dies at 86

'If we go back, we will be separated': Sharjah family desperate for support to regularise visa status

Dubai driver convicted after crash; victim claims Dh600,000 damages

Ratan Tata passes away: Indian PM Modi leads tributes after country 'loses giant'

Dubai students' passports stolen in Athens; team still bags silver in robotics contest

 

"Go home BBC weather app, you're drunk. It's about 37mph," said one X user, posting under the username Larky McRory, next to a screenshot of the app showing wind speeds of 18,995mph.

Hurricane Milton was registered as a Category 3 hurricane in Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120mph (195kmph).


BBC Weather sought to reassure the public that they did not, in fact, have to brace for hurricane winds, with a post on X saying that the weather was more likely to be a typical autumnal day of cold air and blustery showers.

"Don't worry folks, there isn't a hurricane on the way today for Scotland, and Edinburgh isn't going to see wind gusts of an impossible magnitude of 17246mph!," BBC Scotland Weather said on X. "There is a major error in the data being ingested into the app."

A banner announcement on the app said: "We're experiencing issues with our forecast data. We're working to resolve it." BBC Weather noted some temperatures were also displaying wrongly and apologised.

The malfunction prompted some social media users to recall the moment in 1987 when Britain's then leading weather presenter, Michael Fish, reassured viewers that reports of a brewing hurricane were not accurate, just hours before hurricane-force winds hit the country.


Trending In
Next Story