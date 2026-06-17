BBC to cut 550 jobs in cost-saving drive: Telegraph

The BBC, Britain's public service broadcaster, will cut 550 jobs and close some programmes as part of cost-saving plans under its new director-general, the Telegraph reported on Wednesday, adding that channels and radio networks were also under review.

The report said that staff would be told later on Wednesday whether their programmes were affected, while the cuts form part of wider plans to reduce around 2,000 jobs over three years, with BBC News expected to be hit hardest.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.