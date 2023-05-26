BA cancels dozens of Heathrow flights before long weekend

A default, the first in US history, would trigger devastating consequences for the global economy
London's Heathrow airport was hit by disruptions Friday as UK's flag carrier airline British Airways cancelled dozens of flights over the course of two days following a technical issue.
The cancellations come ahead of a long weekend with a public holiday on Monday and half-term school holiday.
BA said the "vast majority" of its flights were operating on Friday after it cancelled "some of our short-haul flights from Heathrow due to the knock-on effect of a technical issue that we experienced" on Thursday.
Heathrow said on its website that "following a technical issue resolved overnight, there may still be cancellations or delays to arriving and departing British Airways flights" on Friday.
According to aviation analytics company Cirium, 175 flights were cancelled over the course of Thursday and Friday, leaving thousands of travellers affected.
Heathrow also said that a security guards strike at its Terminal 5 this weekend "may cause disruption to the travel plans of some passengers".
The RAC motoring organisation predicted the busiest late May bank holiday on the roads since 2019, with more than 19 million leisure car trips expected over the long weekend.
