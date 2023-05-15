Austria's Hallstatt erects barriers to curb selfie-hunters

The tiny village of just 750 residents would see about a million visitors per year before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020

A provisional wooden fence is partially blocking the beautiful view, as visitors take selfies with the landscape, in the tourist community of Hallstatt (district of Gmunden), Austria, on Monday. — AFP

The Austrian village of Hallstatt -- popular among selfie-seekers for its similarity to the backdrop of the Frozen film series -- has installed wooden barriers to obstruct the Alpine view in an effort to curb overtourism.

The tiny village of just 750 residents, with its sloping, snow-laden timber houses and pointed church spire, would see about a million visitors per year before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.

Grappling with a revived influx of tourists thronging its narrow streets, the village acted on complaints by residents and erected temporary wooden fences last week to partially obstruct the vista, a community official told AFP.

The barriers were put up in the hope that droves of tourists will no longer flock to one of the most popular selfie spots to frame themselves with the picturesque Alpine village nestled between soaring mountains and a sparkling lake.

It remains unclear for how long the wooden barriers will be in place.

A decision will be made based on the feedback of the intervention, the official confirmed.

"The only thing that would help is if the photo point is no longer a photo point," Mayor Alexander Scheutz told a local newspaper.