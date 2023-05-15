Austria's Hallstatt erects barriers to curb selfie-hunters

The dissident Congress leader covered a distance of around 25km on Sunday
The Austrian village of Hallstatt -- popular among selfie-seekers for its similarity to the backdrop of the Frozen film series -- has installed wooden barriers to obstruct the Alpine view in an effort to curb overtourism.
The tiny village of just 750 residents, with its sloping, snow-laden timber houses and pointed church spire, would see about a million visitors per year before the Covid pandemic hit in 2020.
Grappling with a revived influx of tourists thronging its narrow streets, the village acted on complaints by residents and erected temporary wooden fences last week to partially obstruct the vista, a community official told AFP.
The barriers were put up in the hope that droves of tourists will no longer flock to one of the most popular selfie spots to frame themselves with the picturesque Alpine village nestled between soaring mountains and a sparkling lake.
It remains unclear for how long the wooden barriers will be in place.
A decision will be made based on the feedback of the intervention, the official confirmed.
"The only thing that would help is if the photo point is no longer a photo point," Mayor Alexander Scheutz told a local newspaper.
INS Mormugao, the latest guided-missile destroyer, successfully hit 'bulls eye' on her first attempt, says Navy official
On Facebook live, he confesses to killing the 20-year-old woman after she stopped talking to him
Their stories are filled with an unmistakable sense of loss and deep sadness due to the ethnic clashes, the loss of their homes and the difficult time they spent in the relief camps
The Vatican says they spoke about Ukraine’s humanitarian and political situation
Repatriation will begin with small museums and private collectors, and then efforts will turn to larger institutions and Royal collections
According to residents, RSF fighters continue to occupy properties while the army carries out air strikes that say hit civilian targets
Education authorities have started providing post-result counselling services to students and parents