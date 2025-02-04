Austrian far-right Freedom Party says coalition talks have not collapsed

People attend an annual new year's meeting where far-right Freedom Party (FPO) leader Herbert Kickl delivers a speech in Voesendorf, Austria, last month. Reuters File Photo

Talks between Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO) and the conservative People's Party (OVP) on forming a coalition government have not collapsed, the FPO said on Tuesday, dismissing media reports of a halt as a "hoax".

"No, talks have not been broken off. The OVP is evidently holding internal deliberations. That is completely normal in negotiations," the FPO said on social media platform X, adding: "We can continue (the talks) tomorrow."