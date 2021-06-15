Austria: Man kills another because he was 'unhappy', wanted to go to jail
He walked into a police station and confessed to the crime.
Police in Austria say a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man to death told officers he had planned the killing for weeks in order to be imprisoned.
Innsbruck police said Tuesday that the suspect, an Austrian citizen, had walked into a police station Monday in the town of Kufstein, near the German border, and claimed responsibility for the killing.
The man, whose name wasn't released, told officers that he wanted to be imprisoned because he was unhappy with his life.
Police said the man appeared to have selected his victim, lured him into an ambush and killed him.
"There was no chance the victim could have survived," police said in a statement.
Austrian broadcaster ORF said the victim hasn't yet been identified.
