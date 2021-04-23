- EVENTS
Attacker fatally stabs police employee near Paris, PM calls it terrorist attack
Militant-inspired individuals in recent years have killed about 250 people in France.
An attacker fatally stabbed a female police administrative worker in broad daylight on Friday at the entrance to a police station in a middle-class commuter town outside Paris.
France's anti-terror prosecutor said he was taking the lead in the investigation and Prime Minister Jean Castex said it was a terrorist attack.
"France has lost one of its everyday heroines in a barbaric gesture of infinite cowardice," Castex said at the scene of the attack in Rambouillet.
The woman was knifed in the throat, two security sources said. The assailant was shot dead by police officers, one of the two security sources said.
The attacker was of Tunisian nationality and residing in France on legitimate papers.
He was not previously known to France's security agencies, a third security source added.
France has suffered a wave of attacks by militants or militancy-inspired individuals in recent years that have killed about 250 people.
Friday's attack was came six months after a teenager beheaded a school teacher in Conflans, another Paris satellite town.
Tackling religious extremism, domestic security and notions of French identity are likely to be important issues in next year’s presidential election.
