At least seven die, several missing after fire rips through nightclub in Murcia, Spain

House Republicans are demanding tougher legislation that would stop the flow of immigrants at the US southern border with Mexico
At least seven people have been killed in a fire in a nightclub in Murcia in southeast Spain, the mayor said, adding that rescuers were still searching for people unaccounted for after the blaze. Four people have been treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in Teatre nightclub in Atalayas, on the outskirts of the city, emergency services said on social media platform X.
Footage released on the X account of Murcia's fire service showed firefighters working to control flames inside the nightclub. The fire had destroyed part of the roof, the footage showed.
"The number of deaths inside the Atalayas nightclub has risen to seven," Murcia Mayor Jose Ballesta wrote on X.
"We are devastated," he said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding rescuers were still searching for several people reported missing.
Ballesta told 24h the fire started at around 6 a.m and had now been brought under control.
He said emergency services were working to establish the cause of the blaze.
ALSO READ:
House Republicans are demanding tougher legislation that would stop the flow of immigrants at the US southern border with Mexico
The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, pitting Khan against the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, in a long-awaited confrontation
It is unclear if House Republicans, who have a narrow 221-212 majority, would have the votes at the end of the inquiry to support actual impeachment
The sanctions target two companies, including one based in Russia, and Ali Karti, former foreign minister in Omar Al Bashir government
Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries
It broke off from Antarctica some 100 million years ago and then from Australia nearly 80 million years ago
The recalls cover multiple models from the 2010 through 2015 model years including Hyundai's Santa Fe SUV and Kia's Sorrento SUV
The case has sparked a social media storm with many chiding Karishma Mehta, including Stanton