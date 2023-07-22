At least 4 dead after hot water pipe bursts at mall in Russia

Country is targeting about 1.55 million foreign tourists arrivals by the end of this year
At least four people were killed and several others injured on Saturday after a hot water pipe burst at a shopping mall in western Moscow, the city's mayor said.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of those injured had suffered burns, and that emergency services were working on the scene.
Video footage showed flooding throughout the building and steam flowing out of a doorway.
The mall, known as Vremena Goda (The Seasons), opened in 2007 and houses over 150 stores.
"We are providing medical assistance to all the victims," Sobyanin said.
ALSO READ:
Country is targeting about 1.55 million foreign tourists arrivals by the end of this year
Government statistical surveys were still based on the 2011 census
Annabelle’s family members have asked fans to respect their privacy and not to spread rumours about her death
In auditory illusion tests, people perceive silence as a form of sound, just as Simon and Garfunkel suggested
Following their meeting in Jeddah, President Erdogan presented Turkey's first domestically produced electric car to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Allies seek to unseat ruling party in 2024 parliamentary elections
PM takes jibe at Opposition meeting
Some of the animals could have died due to infections caused by radio tracking collars