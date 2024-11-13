Anti-whaling activist Watson to remain in Greenland detention

NGO Sea Shepherd Conservation Society founder Paul Watson . AFP File Photo

Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson will continue to be held in detention in Greenland while Denmark decides whether to extradite him to Japan, local police said on Wednesday.

The 73-year-old US-Canadian Watson, founder of the Sea Shepherd conservationist group and the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, was taken into custody by police when his ship docked at the port of Nuuk on July 21. Watson will remain in detention until December 4, a police spokesperson said, adding that he had appealed the Greenlandic court's decision.

Japan issued an international warrant for his arrest more than a decade ago, seeking him on charges of breaking into a Japanese vessel in the Antarctic Ocean in 2010, obstructing its business and causing injury as well as property damage.