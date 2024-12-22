Angry questions in Germany after Christmas market attack

A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Johanniskirche (Johannes Church), near the site of a car-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, eastern Germany, on December 22, 2024. — AFP

The German government faced growing questions on Sunday about whether more could have been done to prevent the Christmas market car-ramming attack that killed five people and injured over 200.

The Saudi suspect, 50-year-old psychiatrist and anti-Islam activist Taleb Al Abdulmohsen, had made online death threats against German citizens and had a history of quarrelling with state authorities.

News magazine Der Spiegel, citing security sources, said the Saudi secret service had warned Germany's spy agency BND a year ago about a tweet in which Abdulmohsen threatened Germany would pay a "price" for its treatment of Saudi refugees.

And in August Abdulmohsen wrote on social media: "Is there a path to justice in Germany without blowing up a German embassy or randomly slaughtering German citizens?... If anyone knows it, please let me know."

Die Welt daily reported, also citing security sources, that German state and federal police had carried out a "risk assessment" on Abdulmohsen last year but concluded that he posed "no specific danger".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the "terrible, insane" attack on Friday in the city of Magdeburg and made a call for national unity amid high political tensions as Germany heads towards elections on February 23.

But as German media dug into Abdulmohsen's past, and investigators gave away little, criticism rained down from the far-right and far-left parties already bitterly opposed to the Scholz government.

The far-right AfD's parliamentary head Bernd Baumann demanded Scholz call a special session of the Bundestag on the "desolate" security situation, arguing that "this is the least that we owe the victims".

And the head of the far-left BSW party, Sahra Wagenknecht, demanded that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser explain "why so many tips and warnings were ignored beforehand".

Mass-circulation daily Bild asked: "Why did our police and intelligence services do nothing, even though they had the Saudi on their radar?... And why were the tips from Saudi Arabia apparently ignored?"

It charged that "German authorities usually only find out about attack plans in time when foreign services warn them" and called for sweeping reforms after the election for a complete "turnaround in internal security".

Magdeburg has been in deep mourning over the mass carnage on Friday evening that killed four women and a nine-year-old child.

Of the 205 injured, around 40 were in critical condition, with doctors fighting to save their lives.

Surgeons have worked around the clock, and one health worker told local media of "blood on the floor everywhere, people screaming, lots of painkillers being administered".