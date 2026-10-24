‘Anger is real’: Cost-of-living protests sweep France as police fire tear gas in many cities

AFP has deployed reporters, photographers and video journalists in cities across France to document nationwide cost-of-living protests on Saturday.

Here is a round-up of what they are witnessing as security forces seek to prevent a repeat of violence and looting that erupted on the sidelines of similar demonstrations last weekend.

Paris March ending

The front of the Paris march also ended without incident.

Police watched as people slowly peeled away from the Porte de Vincennes, some chanting, "We are not happy," in the chill atmosphere.

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'It makes me sick'

In northern Lille, where the march began in a noticeably calmer atmosphere than last week, protesters chanted "ACAB", an English-language acronym for "All Cops Are B*st*rds".

Appoline, 25, admitted she was "terrified" to join the demonstration, having been shocked by images of police violence circulating in recent days. She carried a sign that read, "For all those among us who have been maimed," a reference to the wounded in recent protests.

"I hesitated to come," said the psychology student, her large blue eyes wide. But "when I see young people losing eyes or hands, it makes me sick," she whispered, as the Lille procession set off in the rain, accompanied by the beat of techno music.

'Warzone'

Jeremy Costeweiss, a 21-year-old medical student, told AFP he was attending the march in Paris, as he feared "things are going to erupt", and he wanted to help people who may get tear-gassed or hurt in confrontations with police.

First responder Alexandre B, speaking to AFP near Place d'Italie, described last week's protests as a "warzone". He said he had handled seven emergency interventions, including two cases of head trauma and two open fractures.

Saturday's march was "nothing like" the week before, he added.

Umbrellas and hoods went up as the rain began to intensify over Paris.

'Don't do anything stupid'

Several thousand protesters began marching in pouring rain in Bordeaux shortly after 2pm (1200 GMT).

Among them was an older CGT union activist who locked eyes with two masked youths in black tracksuits and told them, "We're not here to mess around, don't do anything stupid."

At the front of the march, police were nowhere to be seen. "No cops, no problems," laughed another CGT union member.

Anger

Lucie, a 42-year-old designer living in Begles, told AFP at the march in Bordeaux that the violence of last weekend was "unfortunate" but "a form of anger that one can understand".

"The truth is, if you’ve never known what it's like to go hungry, to struggle to make ends meet at the end of the month, or to have no idea what your future holds, you can't truly grasp the kind of anger that can breed," she said.

More tear gas

French police fired tear gas in Lyon, Lille, Toulouse and Nantes as the protests continued.

Protesters could be seen running as tear gas canisters were launched at the protest in Nantes. Police also used a water cannon as they blocked access to a bridge crossing the Loire River, while some demonstrators fired small projectiles in their direction.

One protester could be seen kicking back a tear gas canister during a demonstration in Toulouse, while another tried to do the same in Lyon.

'Disappointed'

The only authorised march in Paris began at Porte d'Italie at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT), with hundreds of people walking in a festive, calm atmosphere beneath cool, overcast skies.

Some carried placards with slogans such as "Macron in the corner", referring to the French president, and "We expected nothing, yet we're still disappointed."

"We're all here because we want to protest peacefully, but people also need to understand that the anger is real. We've been walked all over for 10 years," one protester in a Doctor Who hat who gave their name only as Aurore told AFP.

Ynyane, 19, was dressed as Dragon Ball anime hero Son Goku, a costume he chose "to give people hope".

"Taxes are a bit too high, and I have to support people who are struggling," he added.

'I'm also afraid'

High school students who gathered in Toulouse on Saturday spoke of their fears attending a demonstration, after weeks which have seen teenagers among those wounded and maimed in clashes between police and protesters.

Given the clashes last week and "the repression we faced, which was horrific, I think some people might not be keen on coming today", 17-year-old Ella, a student at the Lycee Marcelin Berthelot in Toulouse, told AFP.

"I'm also afraid of what might happen to me at a protest these days. But the truth is, we can't give up. Even with this fear, we're not giving up."

'Distressing'

At Porte de Vincennes, where the Paris march is to finish, few businesses had been barricaded, although many had their shutters down.

"It's distressing. I don't know where we're heading," said Dominique, an employee at a car rental company who preferred not to give her full name. "My grievance is with the rioters, those who come specifically to smash things and to steal."

Police are 'faster'

A 21-year-old student protester in Lyon, where demonstrators were tear-gassed on Saturday, said police were "highly mobile".

"We keep moving around, but since the police have vehicles, they're faster. They manage to break up the groups before they can even really form," he said.

"We end up exchanging information like criminals. We're in small groups, sometimes just pairs, trying to share updates and find other people, but it's extremely difficult."

'Still open'

Near Paris's Bastille square, a clothing store removed all its merchandise ahead of the demonstrations, while a nearby restaurant was boarded up despite signs insisting it was "still open". Many retailers in the capital had wooden boards covering windows.

A heavy police presence could be seen at Bastille, along with many journalists but few protesters. Police used a megaphone to tell the crowd that the planned demonstration had been banned from the area, ordering protesters to go to the alternate route near Porte d'Italie "immediately".

Not 'just one grievance'

"I don't think the French people have just one grievance," said Aliyah, 22, sitting with her mother, Ludovine, at a cafe terrace near the Old Port in Marseille as they waited for demonstrations. She said people's primary concern was rising costs.

"The people are growing poorer, the people are unhappy, so they take to the streets to protest," she said, adding that bans on the demonstrations in some cities "only makes us more determined to show up".

'Curiosity'

Shops and restaurants were open mid-morning in Grenoble, although a curfew was in place in parts of the city and several shopping centres from 6pm.

Francois-Xavier Chambron, who works at a bar on the city's Grenette Square, said they planned to stay open at least for lunch, noting that they already had reservations and that people would be around "out of sheer curiosity".

Demonstrators were gathering for an authorised protest shortly before 2pm in the city, one carrying a sign reading, "And so freedom is extinguished under the rain of tear gas."

Tear gas in Lyon

Police fired tear gas to disperse about 150 protesters in the southeastern city of Lyon, in an area banned from all demonstrations, an AFP journalist saw.

Police fired several tear gas grenades to clear a group gathered near a university building and the city police station. Police moved in as protesters tried to block a road.

Earlier a police helicopter could be seen flying over the city, with security forces patrolling and armoured vehicles and riot police vans parked nearby. Shops were boarded up, with private security guards in front of some.

'Improvise'

Shopkeepers in boarded-up parts of Paris said they were unsure what to expect early Saturday.

"It feels like we're all just going to have to improvise a bit," Armelle Gueganton, a bookseller in the 12th arrondissement, told AFP.

She worried about the route that authorities had ordered for the main Paris rally, pointing out that parts of it were "extremely narrow" and that it passed by a petrol station.

"I have to wonder if they even have Google Maps at the prefecture when they authorise routes like this."