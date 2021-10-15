Amess was much loved: UK PM Johnson pays tribute to murdered lawmaker
'David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future'
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to lawmaker David Amess who was stabbed to death at a constituency meeting on Friday, saying he was a fine public servant and much loved friend and colleague.
"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess MP, who was killed in his constituency surgery in a church after almost 40 years of continuous service to the people of Essex and the whole of the United Kingdom," Johnson said.
UK leaders shocked, devastated by Amess stabbing
"David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its future and we have lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague."
-
Europe
Amess was much loved: UK PM Johnson pays tribute...
'David was a man who believed passionately in this country and in its ... READ MORE
-
Technology
$590m ransomware payments reported to US in 2021
According to a report, the figure is 42% higher than the amount... READ MORE
-
Americas
Mexico City: Shots fired in robbery attempt at...
Gunman shoots at SUV outside Mexico City airport on Friday. READ MORE
-
Europe
UK leaders shocked, devastated by lawmaker Amess' ...
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church. READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mansoor leads White Cane March
The International White Cane Day is observed worldwide on Oct 15 to... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK leaders shocked, devastated by lawmaker Amess' ...
The British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday in a church. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full capacity attendance allowed at Makkah,...
Masks no longer required in Saudi Arabia’s open spaces as curbs ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China launches second crewed mission to build...
Shenzhou-13 is the second of four crewed missions intended to... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month
14 October 2021
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,000 a year