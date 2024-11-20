Afghan teen wins children's prize for rights fight

Nila Ibrahimi, a 17-year-old Afghanistan-native girls' right activist, holds her prize after winning the KidsRights International Children's Peace Prize during a ceremony at De Nieuwe Kerk, in Amsterdam, on November 19, 2024. — AFP

A teenager who narrowly escaped after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan three years ago, on Tuesday won the prestigious KidsRights Prize for her fight for women's rights.

Nila Ibrahimi, 17, followed the likes of environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai to claim the International Children's Peace Prize.

"Ibrahimi, an Afghanistan-native, residing in Canada, is courageously fighting for the rights of girls and women in her home country," organisers said at an event in Amsterdam.

"After recording a powerful protest song that went viral online, she continues to inspire other Afghan girls to assert their rights and stand up to the injustices they face via public speaking and advocacy at global events," said KidsRights, the Dutch children's rights foundation behind the initiative.

Taliban authorities have implemented an austere interpretation of Islamic law since returning to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Women and girls are no longer able to study beyond primary school, go to parks, gyms or beauty salons, and are advised to leave their homes only with a male chaperone.

A recent morality law also banned women from speaking loudly in public.

The United Nations has labelled the situation "gender apartheid", but the Taliban government has rejected concerns as "unfounded... and propaganda based on the say of a few escaped women."