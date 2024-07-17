Adidas and Thom Browne fight in UK court over striped trademarks

The logo of Adidas logo seen on a store in Yerevan, Armenia. REUTERS File Photo

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 5:54 PM

Athletic wear giant Adidas and fashion house Thom Browne resumed their legal battle on Wednesday, with London's High Court hearing the latest round of a global dispute focused on their competing striped trademarks.

New York designer Thom Browne, who regularly uses a four-bar stripe pattern, sued Adidas in London in 2021 to revoke several trademarks featuring Adidas' iconic three-stripe motif.

Thom Browne at the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, US. REUTERS File Photo

Thom Browne, which changed from a three-bar pattern in 2007 after Adidas complained, argues Adidas is effectively trying to establish a monopoly on the use of stripes on clothes.

Adidas, however, is countersuing Thom Browne for allegedly infringing its trademarks by selling leisure and sportswear featuring four stripes, accusing it of exploiting Adidas' reputation and brand image.

The two companies have previously faced off in the United States, where a jury rejected Adidas' trademark lawsuit last year, a decision upheld on appeal in May.

Thom Browne is also bringing separate trademark litigation against Adidas in the Netherlands and at the European Union Intellectual Property Office.