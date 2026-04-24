5.8-magnitude quake hits off Greek island of Crete

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that there were no immediate indications of casualties or damage

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 8:19 AM
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A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Friday. 

The United States Geological Survey reported that there were no immediate indications of casualties or damage.

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The tremor occurred at a depth of about 13 kilometres (8 miles), around 11.5 kilometres southeast of Ierapetra, a city on Crete's coast.

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It struck at about 6.18am (0318 GMT), USGS said. 

Greece, whose islands are popular with tourists, was hit with multiple tremors in 2025, including a 5.3-magnitude quake last June that damaged at least three centuries-old monasteries in the religious enclave of Mount Athos in northern Greece.

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