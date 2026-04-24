5.8-magnitude quake hits off Greek island of Crete

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Friday.

The United States Geological Survey reported that there were no immediate indications of casualties or damage.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 13 kilometres (8 miles), around 11.5 kilometres southeast of Ierapetra, a city on Crete's coast.

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It struck at about 6.18am (0318 GMT), USGS said.

Greece, whose islands are popular with tourists, was hit with multiple tremors in 2025, including a 5.3-magnitude quake last June that damaged at least three centuries-old monasteries in the religious enclave of Mount Athos in northern Greece.