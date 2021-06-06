41 face fines of Dh13,400 for stealing sand from protected beach
41 people are facing fines for removing sand, shells and pebbles from the famed beach.
Dozens of people are facing fines for removing sand, shells, and pebbles from the beaches of Sardinia.
According to the BBC, Authorities said on Saturday that the 41 people had been responsible for stealing a total of 100kg of sand from the beach in separate incidents. They could face fines of up to 3,000 euros (Dh13,406).
The island, located off the coast of Italy, has a strict rule against removing any sand from its treasured white beaches. The trade in Sardinian sand pebbles and shells was made illegal in 2017.
Islanders have complained of tourists stealing sand from their beaches for years, with mainly European tourists bottling the sand to keep as a souvenir or auction online.
Military and customs police in Sardinia have attempted to crack down on the practice by scouring online adverts and checking luggage for attempts to smuggle sand. Police said they had so far collected 13,000 euros (Dh58,000) in fines for the offence.
The island's Forestry Corps has also said that taking sand could, over time, destroy Sardinia's beaches, which were created over millions of years.
A French couple was caught with 40 kg of the protected sand in the boot of their SUV in 2019. The tourists had told Sardinian police that they intended to take it as a souvenir and were not aware of the rules against doing so.
-
Europe
41 face fines of Dh13,400 for stealing sand from...
41 people are facing fines for removing sand, shells and pebbles from ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Facing backlash, Delhi govt hospital withdraws...
The circular drew sharp criticism from Congress leaders. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Woman swallows 82 drug capsules in...
The woman was arrested at Islamabad International Airport for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Watch: Indian girl juggles football in stilettos; ...
The girl’s skill caught the attention of her state’s... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE approves new green pass protocol on Alhosn app
It defines six categories including fully vaccinated, second dose... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Women's prayer halls in Dubai mosques open from...
A circular issued in this regard mandates strict precautionary... READ MORE
-
News
Addicted to your smartphone? It may lead to...
It is a gradual build-up of damage to muscles, tendons and nerves... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Free Covid-19 vaccines for all adults in India:...
Starting June 21, Covid-19 vaccine will be free for people above 18... READ MORE
News
UAE: Likely Eid Al Adha 2021 dates revealed