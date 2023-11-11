31 injured in suspected gas blast at Italian migrant centre

The temporary withdrawal comes after travel advisory due to the conflict between neighbouring Israel and Gaza
A suspected gas explosion partially brought down a building housing asylum seekers in central Italy overnight injuring 31 people, firefighters said Saturday.
A video published by the fire service showed sections of the two-storey building in San Lorenzo Nuovo, near Viterbo, reduced to rubble after the blast which occurred shortly before midnight.
The fire service said there had been an "explosion and partial collapse" of the building it described as a reception centre, "probably as a result of a gas leak".
Thirty-one people had been confirmed injured, it said, after rescue searches that included the use of sniffer dogs.
One person was in a serious condition, transported by helicopter to a hospital in Rome and currently in a coma, according to the ANSA news agency.
It said the building was made up of mini-apartments hosting asylum seekers, mostly men but also women without children.
A carpenter's workshop and a wine shop adjacent to the building were also destroyed, ANSA said.
Investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.
ALSO READ:
The temporary withdrawal comes after travel advisory due to the conflict between neighbouring Israel and Gaza
Death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,770, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza
Police say they believe 'that a custody dispute is the background to this operation'
The cause of the crash is unknown and will be investigated
More than 200 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, a major European hub, while some 1.2 million French homes lost electricity
The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons
The White House has previously called for such pauses to allow aid to enter Gaza, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire
Countries call for ceasefire, push for the passage of humanitarian aid into the zone